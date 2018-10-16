Tue October 16, 2018
Lahore

Our Correspondent
October 16, 2018

Contracts to be awarded only through open bidding: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said no rules would be relaxed and there would be open bidding for each project in Punjab, adding that apart from Pakistan reputed companies from other countries would also be given chance to use their expertise in the local government sector.

While presiding over a meeting of the officers of local government, he said unfortunately red tape had been prevailing from the last 70 years which has to end now. He said without participation of people no government could achieve 100 per cent target and the concept of citizen council will have to revive.

He announced that in the coming week he will be visiting different districts where there would be action on the spot and the things will be corrected as per requirement. The minister said best mechanism for the cleanliness work for each district would be devised and practical steps would be taken to get practical results in this regard. He said the last government did only specific work which could be showcased for getting votes only and some areas of noted cities were given priority for cleanliness. He said competitive atmosphere would upgrade the standard of work so private sector should come forward to give better results as compare to the existing system. The minister also reviewed the 100-days’ plan, cleanliness & anti-encroachment drive and new local bodies system. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has great priority for Punjab and we would work for the betterment of our province. He said officers getting target and working efficiently would be fully patronized and he himself will encourage them. Senior officers of local government told about the issues in different districts of Punjab and threw light on ‘Clean & Green Pakistan’ programme, completed so far and target set in this regard.

tolerance: Provincial Minister Human Rights & Minority Affairs Aijaz Alam Augustine has said transparency in recent by-elections has increased public confidence on current government. He said previous government had faced several allegations regarding elections. The Minister expressed these views during a meeting with minority’s representatives at the Human Rights Camp office, today. He said after the incident of Kasur, the need of efficient laws increased and for this support of people was needed to ensure safety of their children. He said under the leadership of Imran Khan an atmosphere of peace, brotherhood and humanity would be ensured.

campaign: Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr Yasmin Rashid has said Pakistan wants to become measles free country by 2020. The minister was addressing an inaugural ceremony of measles eradication drive at Children Hospital on Monday, according to a handout issued here. “Let me clear that measles is not an ordinary but deadly disease, during 2016 alone 87 thousand children across the globe lost their lives due to measles,” the minister said. She emphasised that prevention was better than cure. “We have to spend 10 times more money on treatment if we do not care for prevention. Unfortunately, Pakistan is listed in such countries where measles was still a danger. During anti-measles drive our primary focus would be those 350,000 children who had been declared malnourished in recent survey,” she vowed.

