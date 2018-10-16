Morning gridlocks

The road connecting Karachi’s Nagan Chowrangi to 4k Chowrangi is in a dilapidated condition. This has inconvenienced commuters as traffic gridlocks, especially in the early mornings when people are in a hurry to get to work, have become the order of the day.

The Karachi Development Authority (KDA) and other concerned departments need to take this matter seriously and resolve it on a priority basis.

Amna Jameel

Karachi