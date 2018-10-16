Five arrested

The Sindh Rangers have arrested five suspects, including street criminals, during targeted operations in the city.

A spokesman for the Rangers said troops of the paramilitary force conducted a targeted raid in Gabol Town and arrested two suspects, Mehmood alias Maali and Munawar Alam alias Manno Bahi. The suspects are allegedly involved in multiple cases of street crime.

During another raid carried out in Model Colony, the paramilitary force arrested three men, Atif, Murad and Mohammad Akbar, allegedly involved in drug peddling. The Rangers also recovered arms, stolen items and narcotics from the suspects’ possession.