Human resource development emphasised

Islamabad : For stronger systems and effective implementation of law and order, we should be proactive towards building our nation rather spending on infrastructure.

This was stated by Minister of State, Ministry of interior Shahrayar Khan Afridi while addressing 19th All Members’ Meeting of Human Resource Development Network (HRDN). Shahrayar Khan Afridi was the chief guest at the event where 130 professionals including middle and senior level management professionals from academia, UN Agencies, international donor agencies, ministries, NGOs and developments sector participated in the event.

Minister of State Shahrayar Afridi talked about the present situation of Pakistan and importance of investing on human resource. He said that to build a nation, it is imperative to invest on its people. “The future of Pakistan is our youth; they are the actual human resource. If we want to see Pakistan growing, we have to endow our energies on them,” he said.

Earlier, Chairman HRDN Roomi S. Hayat welcomed all the participants at the event. The panel of experts deliberated on various HRD related topics.

Research Fellow from Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) Shafqat Munir discussed the ‘Role of Human Resource Development for Sustainability: Policies and Perspectives in Pakistan.’