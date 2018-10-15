Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme to generate six million jobs, says Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that as many as six million people will get numerous job opportunities through Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme project.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to help poor people through different development programmes like Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme for low income people.

He said through Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme apartments would be constructed in all Kachi Abadies and ownership of these apartments would be given to the people on installments. The minister said PTI government is focusing to attract foreign investment in the country to boost the national economy.

He said China and Saudi Arabia are the investment partners of Pakistan and added that both the countries besides overseas Pakistanis would invest in the country. Fawad said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is an economic project but western media adopted hostile attitude about it.