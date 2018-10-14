Sun October 14, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 14, 2018

PTI, CPC agree to strengthen links

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Saturday agreed to further strengthen and make effective links between the two parties and will sign a memorandum of understanding in this context on Sunday.

The understanding between the two parties came here at a meeting, wherein the PTI team was led by its Secretary General Arshad Dad and the delegation of the Communist Party of China was headed by the Director General of South Asia Bureau of the Party's International Department.

They agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding between the two parties. PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Arshad Dad and other party seniors will be present and the Communist Party of China will be represented by its visiting director general and other members of the delegation.

The delegation visited the PTI Secretariat on Saturday, where they were received by Arshad Dad. The two sides exchanged views on Pakistan-China relations matters pertaining to mutual interest during talks.

In his remarks, PTI Secretary General Arshad Dad said the PTI was keen on benefiting from the Chinese experience of poverty alleviation. He added China-Pakistani Economic Corridor was a fruit of the bilateral relationship between the two nations based on confidence. The delegation of the Communist Party expressed good wishes for successes of the PTI government.

