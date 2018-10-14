Sun October 14, 2018
National

MD
Monitoring Desk
October 14, 2018

Two more infants die due to malnutrition

THARPARKAR: The toll of children dying for various reasons in Sindh’s Tharparker region continues to rise as two more children died due to malnutrition in the past 24 hours.

According to the Sindh Health Department, the deaths took place at Civil Hospital, Mithhi with the children being aged five and eight days old.

The recent death of two children has taken the death toll to 17 for this month and 493 for the year.

According to the Health Department, every year 1,500 children die due to malnutrition, infections and lack of proper medical facilities in the remote region.

A report released by the United Nation’s Children Fund in April stated that Pakistan is among countries with the highest infant mortality rates, with 22 infants dying before turning one month old.

