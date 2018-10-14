Teaching fraternity and schools

Child learns from his surroundings. Parents and teachers make up the most important educational environment of a child, besides other students/peers, the television, the cinema, the government and the rest.

"Although the educational environment at home goes a long way in supporting the student to do well in studies, but the school's role is more noteworthy," says Nasim Syed, a city school principal.

Baqar Raza, once a private school teacher, recounts his experience: "Following the unanticipated illness of my friend, the then principal of a school in Rawalpindi, I had to take over the reins of the school. Since I had assisted him, I knew the ropes, yet the sheer size of managing the school which included getting good results, maintaining good relations with staff, students and parents kept me so busy that I had to keep my quite a lot of engagements on hold."

"To be in tune with times, I started computer education. My burning ambition was to make the school the best school of the city, as my friend had very much desired so. I aimed at making honesty, kindness and good manners the very foundation to build students' character," adds Baqar.

Sarwat Zahra, also a teacher, says: "My teaching methodology is to use a number of aids to make learning not only an effortless but also an enjoyable process. I frequently use display boards, colourful charts, paintings, educational toys, audio-visual cassettes, TV and a number of other aids to impart knowledge. I think that theoretical and bookish knowledge is making education lose its importance."

Nadir Abbas, a colleague of Sarwat says: "I feel knowledge of the topic should be made so vivid that once the students learn the lesson; it is firmly imprinted on their minds. Like if the teacher is teaching about plants, then the teacher should show a variety of plants, fruits, seeds and everything related to plants so that the students observe plants all their lives."

"I teach discipline through motivation. I allow students to discuss their problems and once they feel that they are important partners in maintenance of discipline, the problems vanish. Our students consider school to be a sacred place of learning and so touch the entrance of the school every time they enter or leave the school," says Arshad Rizvi, a senior teacher.

Unluckily, the schools as well as teaching fraternity in Rawalpindi are becoming too money minded thus one can see lack of dedication among teachers and lack of dedication on part of school managements. These are hard times and parents do shell out a fat amount of money on educating their children. So schools and the teachers should do justice to their jobs.