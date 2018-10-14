Sun October 14, 2018
Islamabad

Obaid Abrar Khan
October 14, 2018

Huawei willing to support Pakistan to adopt smart education system

Islamabad : Huawei is willing to help Asian countries including Pakistan to adopt smart education system, smart traffic control and advance airport security through artificial intelligence.

While giving exclusive interview to ‘The News’ during annual event of Huawei Connect 2018 in Shanghai, China, Executive Director of Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Arshad Ali said artificial Intelligence is the need of time and it is very necessary to introduce smart education system and smart campuses in Pakistan.

HEC ED Dr Arshad Ali told that Higher Education Commission already in process to introduce smart campuses in Pakistan. Dr Arshad Ali further told that Huawei in collaboration with HEC has started many programmes including ‘ICT competition’, ‘Seed for the future’, ‘Safe city project in Islamabad and Lahore’ to promote ICT in Pakistan.

“Every year around 10,000 students from all over the country take part in ICT competition,” he told.

He said this year Huawei Connect 2018 had theme of “Activate Intelligence (AI)” during the event we had meeting and has got lectures on smart education system, which I believe is very import for us and there is dire need to adopt that system in Pakistan if we want to achieve goals in higher education.

ED HEC told that in Smart Education system through Artificial Intelligence it is easier to for teachers to interact with his students according to their mood even. With this system we can get best results in education.

Dr Arshad said that we can get benefits from companies like Huawei to solve our security, traffic and health issues through Artificial Intelligence.

Rotating CEO of Huawei Eric Xu has also said in his press conference that Huawei is willing to help Asian countries including Pakistan to adopt smart education system, smart traffic control and advance airport security system through artificial intelligence.

