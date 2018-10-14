Body found in drain

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : A 45-year-old man, unidentified so far, was found dead in a drain near Dyal Singh College on Saturday.
The body was spotted floating in the drainage. Rescuers reached the scene after being informed and fished it out. Police also reached there. The body has been removed to morgue.
LAHORE : A 45-year-old man, unidentified so far, was found dead in a drain near Dyal Singh College on Saturday.
The body was spotted floating in the drainage. Rescuers reached the scene after being informed and fished it out. Police also reached there. The body has been removed to morgue.
Comments