Boy dies after falling into factory machine

LAHORE : A 10-year-old boy was killed when he fell into a machine in a factory at Farrukhabad, Shahdra, on Saturday.

The factory owner managed to flee the scene as police failed to respond in time. On this, the victim's relatives gathered on the road near Begum Kot police check post and lodged a strong protest against police.

They demanded immediate arrest of the accused persons. The victim's father alleged that police helped the factory owner flee from the crime scene.

The protest also resulted into a traffic mess on Lahore-Jaranwala Road for over an hour. Senior police officers reached the scene and held a dialogue with the family. They assured them of justice, after which, they dispersed.

Fireworks: Panic gripped the locality in Garhi Shahu when some fireworks stored at the roof of a house exploded on Saturday. Police and forensic teams reach the scene. Police said fireworks were stored which exploded.

E-Challan: The phased implementation of PSCA’s Intelligent Traffic Management System prompted Punjab Safe Cities Authority, on Saturday, to restore traffic drawings and emblems on roads for optimum regulation with reference to E-Challan.

The move was initiated on the instructions of Lahore High Court to facilitate general public in following traffic laws.

In the first step PSCA improved 50 stop-lines at pivotal intersections so people may easily follow the signals and know where to stop.

PSCA’s E-Challaning is currently stipulating fines on felonies of signal jumping alone. PSCA will restore all stop-lines across the metropolis within a week’s time.

drugs: Lahore Police has arranged anti-drugs lectures and seminars in different educational institutions of the city.

Shahdara DSP Asad Ishaq delivered lecture in Government Degree College Shahdara, Ichra DSP Azhar Ayyub in a private college in Ichra, Lower Mall DSP Irfan Butt, Manawa DSP Nazar Abbas & SHO Inspector Atique Dogger in Government Boys School, Barki SHO Inspector Anjum Saqib, Data Darbar SHO Inspector Muhammad Zulfiqar in Government Girls Higher Secondary School Ravi Road, Yakki Gate SHO Inspector Muhammad Aslam in Government Islamia High School Sheran Wala Gate, Shalimar SHO Inspector Ahmad Yaar in Shalimar College, Manga Mandi SHO Inspector Muhammad Irfan in Government Higher Secondary School, Badami Bagh SHO Inspector Mehar Muhammad Yaqoob and Ghazi Abad SHO Inspector Muhammad Azeem in Government Boys Secondary School Tajpura.

Lahore DIG Operations Shahzad Akbar has said purpose of the activity was to sensitise students about damages of using drugs. Students should propagate anti-drug campaign with their family and friends.