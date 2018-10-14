Interest-free loans to be given to small farmers: CM

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the mission to bring about prosperity for the poor will be accomplished, and a programme will be launched to give interest-free loans to small farmers.

Speaking at a meeting at the CM’s Office, Usman Buzdar said the farmers of South Punjab would be given loans on priority. He said, “We are considering a programme to give interest-free loans to build small houses.”

He said the opportunities for stable jobs would be created due to interest-free loans. He also said the rich should share their blessings with others.

Akhuwat Chairman Dr Amjad Saqib briefed the chief minister on interest-free loans.

campaign: Usman Buzdar on Saturday inaugurated the “Clean and Green Pakistan” campaign at Hazuri Bagh by planting a sampling, cleaning the ground with a broom and washing his hands with soap.

The chief secretary, former cricketer Inzimamul Haq and schoolchildren followed the chief minister and planted samplings. The chief minister talked to scouts at Hazuri Bagh and advised them to make the campaign a success.

Talking to the media on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said the Clean and Green Pakistan campaign was a national movement and “We all should work together to make this campaign successful.” He added, “It would be made successful in Punjab at every cost and every department would take part in it wholeheartedly as the Clean and Green Pakistan was our destination.”

He said over 40,000 children died every year for not following the principles of good health. “We want to create awareness among the nation about the importance of cleanliness to reduce the death rate”, he added. The target of planting 500 million plants in Punjab would be achieved, and competitions would be organised for the purpose at the tehsil level.

Replying to the questions by reporters, Usman Buzdar said the land worth Rs55 billion had been retrieved from the land grabbers, and the operation will continue without any discrimination. A land bank would be formed to utilise the reclaimed land while directions in this regard have been issued, he added. “We will make best utilisation of this land and will also plant trees on this land.”

He said the appointment of the inspector general of police was made after the issuance of the schedule for the by-elections and transfer of the former IG was also done in the same way. “Ensuring law and order during the by-elections is our responsibility and for this purpose we have imposed Section 144. Nobody will be allowed to take law into their hands,” he said.

The CM said no directions had been received from the court with regard to the Model Town incident, and whatever directions given by court would be implemented.” He said boards of development authorities had not been completed so far due to which works were halted. He said he had given directions the authorities concerned to complete the boards as soon as possible.

He said the development authorities would decide the budgets and other matters after the completion of boards. He said he was a constitutional chief minister and he was using his powers according to the constitution as the role of every office was mentioned in the constitution. “Nobody is using powers of anybody else in Punjab,” he added.

lawyers: Usman Buzdar on Saturday held a meeting with a delegation of lawyers of the High Court Bar Association, Multan.

Talking to the delegation led by the bar president, Khalid Ashraf Khan, the chief minister said the legal fraternity had a leading role in the dispensation of justice and the legal fraternity would have to play active role in provision of justice to the common man.