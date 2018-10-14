Another government vehicle snatched

In another incident of the snatching of a government official’s car in the city, a deputy secretary at the Sindh secretariat lost his car on Saturday.

The incident took place om Siraj-ud-Daulah Road within the limits of the Bahadurabad police station. According to the police, a Toyota Corolla bearing registration number GSA-720 was snatched by armed men when the driver of a grade 18 employee, Deputy Secretary Abdul Shakoor, was waiting for the secretary’s son outside a college.

The driver, Sadaqat Hussain, informed the police that the armed men arrived on another car, snatched his car at gunpoint and escaped.

The police registered a case on behalf of the driver against unidentified persons. Further investigations are under way.

Incidents of snatching and stealing of government vehicles have been on the rise in Karachi. Around 34 official vehicles have been stolen in the city so far in the ongoing year.