tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
It seems that water has been evaporated from Karachi. The acute shortage of water across the city has created a lot of problems.
Previously, residents would order water tankers. But these days even water tankers are not available. The authorities concerned should take immediate action to resolve the issue in a timely manner.
Hajra Zaidi ( Karachi )
It seems that water has been evaporated from Karachi. The acute shortage of water across the city has created a lot of problems.
Previously, residents would order water tankers. But these days even water tankers are not available. The authorities concerned should take immediate action to resolve the issue in a timely manner.
Hajra Zaidi ( Karachi )
Comments