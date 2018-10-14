A role model

Jinnah Society, which was established by Jinnah’s grandnephew Liaquat Merchant with a group of like-minded friends, has been propagating the principles, ideals and vision of the Quaid since 1998 with the intention of encouraging development of democracy and leadership in the country. Jinnah Society has published several high-quality books with which I have been associated as a co-author, compiler and editor along with Liaquat Merchant who has relentlessly carried on Jinnah’s legacy in Pakistan in its

true spirit.

I have, in spite of old age and failing health, committed to work with Liaquat Merchant in co-authoring, compiling and editing the new edition of ‘The Jinnah Anthology’ and the new edition of ‘Quotes from the Quaid’ in both English and Urdu. These books have served Pakistan well. The reputed author Prof Stanley Wolpert contributed to ‘The Jinnah Anthology’ and regarding ‘Quotes from the Quaid’ has said “Every Pakistani from the youngest child to the oldest scholar should read this little book with pride and joy as it contains inspiring thoughts from the life’s work of the great leader illuminating Quaid-e-Azam’s humane brilliance and the wisdom of his remarkable mind”.

Sharif al Mujahid ( Karachi )