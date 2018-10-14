Teaching techniques

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Our country’s education system focus on a student’s learning and writing skills. There is, however, no focus on improving students’ speaking and listening skills.
As a result, students lack creativity and have poor communication skills. The new government should look into this matter and introduce new educational programmes that focus on improving conversational skills.
Mohsina Rehman ( Kohat )
