Burden without benefit

During cultivation of cotton crop, poor farmers of Sindh incurred huge sowing expenses. In order to transport cotton from the field to factories, they have to bear the expenses of hiring either animal carts or tractor and trolley. Moreover, factory owners cut five or seven kilogrammes of cotton without any reason which is entirely unfair.

There is no single price for cotton as owners set prices of their own choice. Poor farmers have no other option but to sell the cotton at a low price. The Sindh government should take serious steps against influential people who benefit from the hard work put in by farmers without giving them their due share. The government should fix the price of cotton so that poor farmers can obtain maximum benefit.

Khalil Ahmed Shar ( Islamabad )