Sat October 13, 2018
AY
Asim Yasin
October 13, 2018

Saad Rafique, Salman Rafique put on blacklist

ISLAMABAD: The Interior Ministry on the request of the National Accountability Bureau has placed the name of Ex-Federal Minister and senior leader of the PML-N Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique on blacklist with regard to investigations carried out by the National Accountability Bureau in Paragon Housing scam.

Besides Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique, the name of Chief Executive of Paragon Housing Society Lahore Qaisar Amin Butt was also put on the blacklist.

According to official sources, the Interior Ministry on the request of the NAB has started the process of placing the names of Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khawaja Salman Rafique and Qaisar Amin Butt on the provisional list of the ECL and final decision on placing their names on the ECL would be taken after the approval of the cabinet.

The NAB Lahore has already sent a letter to Directorate General Immigration and Passport of the Ministry of Interior to blacklist former Federal Minister and senior leader of the PML-N Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique and other accused in Paragon Housing scam Qaisar Amin Butt with stating that they should be blacklisted under category ‘B’ for the future passport facilities.

According to sources in the NAB, the NAB Lahore made this request with regard to ongoing investigation of Paragon City Lahore and for their non-cooperation with the NAB Lahore on investigations against paragon. ‘They were summoned twice but they did not appear and now they were again summoned on October 16 at NAB Lahore,” source in the NAB said.

