Peshawar beat Sukkur

PESHAWAR: Peshawar defeated Sukkur 3-0 in the opening match of the All Pakistan Inter-Divisional Badminton Championship here at the Peshawar Sports Complex on Friday.

Sajjad of Peshawar defeated Tahir Abbas of Sukkur in the singles match. Similarly, Fawad brushed aside Hafiz in the reverse singles to make it 2-0. Aamir and Amin beat Mazhar and Hafiz Ahmad in the doubles to complete 3-0 victory.

Earlier the opening ceremony of the championship was held where international badminton player Murad Ali was the chief guest.

Sports officer of Peshawar Division Azmat Ali, Director Sports and Divisional Commercial Officer Railways Peshawar Division Anwar Sadaat Marwat, coach Nadeem Khan, other officials and players were also present.