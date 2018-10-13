Quick Response Team at DGPR office ordered

LAHORE :Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has directed to form Quick Response Team of the Punjab government at DGPR office which would file government’s version on any public related issue.

He said that issue highlighted on any TV channel or newspaper must be followed and remedy should be there on behalf of the Punjab government for which DGPR can play pivotal role. He observed this while presiding over a special session on his visit to Directorate General of Public Relations where DGPR Amjad Hussain Bhatti gave him detailed briefing on the working of this department. He said that public opinion has great importance in the success of any government and media officers can play important role in this regard.