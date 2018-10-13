Sat October 13, 2018
Sports

SKM
Syed Khalid Mahmood
October 13, 2018

Tayyab spins St Paul English School to emphatic win

KARACHI: Left-arm spinner Tayyab Hussain powered St Paul English School to a convincing seven-wicket victory over Falconhouse Grammar School in the opening match of the 9th PVCA/EBM Inter-School Cricket Tournament 2018 here at the Karachi Gymkhana Cricket Ground the other day.

According to the information made available by the Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (PVCA) on Friday, Tayyab was adjudged the Man of the Match for his impressive figures of four for 22 off six overs which sent Falconhouse Grammar School crashing to a paltry 84 all out in 21.3 overs.

St Paul English School raced to the modest target in 18.4 overs.Falconhouse Grammar School batted first after winning the toss but only opener Muhammad Farjad (21 off 34 balls) and number ten Zain Mazhar (12 off seven balls) could enter double figures as they struggled against the left-arm spin of Tayyab and off-spin of Saad Abdul Rahman.

St Paul English School lost an early wicket but solid knocks from opener Saad Baig (21 off 50 balls) and Shamsher Daniyal (15 off 43 balls) put them firmly in control and a cameo from Khizar Khan, who remained unbeaten on 24 off 20 balls, completed a comfortable victory for them.

The tournament was earlier inaugurated by Younis Khan, former Pakistan captain, in a colourful ceremony, also attended by Fawad Ijaz Khan, Chairman PVCA, and Shahzain Munir, Director New Product Development, EBM.

The members and officials of all the 32 participating schools were also present at the inauguration ceremony.A total of 55 matches are scheduled to be played over a period of a couple of months.

