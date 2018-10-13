Dollar rises

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW YORK: The dollar climbed on Friday against a basket of currencies as robust Chinese export figures soothed some worries about the world´s second-biggest economy and its trade war with Washington.
At 10:43 a.m. (1443 GMT), an index that tracks the dollar versus six major currencies was up 0.29 percent at 95.291. It touched a seven-week high of 96.15 on Tuesday.
The euro and pound retreated from two-week and three-week peaks, respectively, versus the greenback.
NEW YORK: The dollar climbed on Friday against a basket of currencies as robust Chinese export figures soothed some worries about the world´s second-biggest economy and its trade war with Washington.
At 10:43 a.m. (1443 GMT), an index that tracks the dollar versus six major currencies was up 0.29 percent at 95.291. It touched a seven-week high of 96.15 on Tuesday.
The euro and pound retreated from two-week and three-week peaks, respectively, versus the greenback.
Comments