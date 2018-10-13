Dollar rises

NEW YORK: The dollar climbed on Friday against a basket of currencies as robust Chinese export figures soothed some worries about the world´s second-biggest economy and its trade war with Washington.

At 10:43 a.m. (1443 GMT), an index that tracks the dollar versus six major currencies was up 0.29 percent at 95.291. It touched a seven-week high of 96.15 on Tuesday.

The euro and pound retreated from two-week and three-week peaks, respectively, versus the greenback.