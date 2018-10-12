Fri October 12, 2018
National

October 12, 2018

IMSciences hosts declamation contest

PESHAWAR: IMSciences, Peshawar hosted the second round of the 20th All Pakistan Inter-University Declamation Contest for award of the renowned Allama Iqbal shield.

The declamation contest is one of regular activities organised annually by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to promote communication skills of youth, enhance their understanding of socio-economic and political issues and divert students’ energies towards healthy activities and creative thinking. CPEC to boost Pak-Afghan stability: Mushahid

aISLAMABAD: There is a ‘glimmer of hope’ in US-Pak relations and with cautious optimism on both sides, things will get better, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs has observed that with uncertainties removed from both sides, Pakistan US relations can continue to grow better, said a press release.

He also said regional connectivity via CPEC can promote regional cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan. He said this during a public hearing held by Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs on ‘Pakistan-American Relations: After Foreign Minister’s Washington Visit’ here at the Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Studies in Islamabad. The public hearing was attended by large number of audience from diplomatic community, civil and military experts, Parliamentarians, academia, students and journalists.

Former ambassador to the United States and former foreign secretary Jalil Abbas Jillani while addressing the participants observed that at this unpredictable juncture of US-Pakistan relations, building trust is very significant for re-engagement between both sides. He said US needs to appreciate and understand our legitimate security concerns vis-a-vis India and Afghanistan and measures for retaining goodwill are needed. He also said that resettlement of US-China relations is of key importance to the stability of this region for which Pakistan will continue to play its role. He said that recent interactions between US and Pakistan are on a positive line and Washington now understands that some areas of its earlier policy towards Asia are not workable.

