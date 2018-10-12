Amazon scraps secret AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SAN FRANCISCO: Amazon. com Inc´s machine-learning specialists uncovered a big problem: their new recruiting engine did not like women. The team had been building computer programs since 2014 to review job applicants´ resumes with the aim of mechanizing the search for top talent, five people familiar with the effort told Reuters. Automation has been key to Amazon´s e-commerce dominance, be it inside warehouses or driving pricing decisions. The company´s experimental hiring tool used artificial intelligence to give job candidates scores ranging from one to five stars - much like shoppers rate products on Amazon, some of the people said.
