Amazon scraps secret AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women

SAN FRANCISCO: Amazon. com Inc´s machine-learning specialists uncovered a big problem: their new recruiting engine did not like women. The team had been building computer programs since 2014 to review job applicants´ resumes with the aim of mechanizing the search for top talent, five people familiar with the effort told Reuters. Automation has been key to Amazon´s e-commerce dominance, be it inside warehouses or driving pricing decisions. The company´s experimental hiring tool used artificial intelligence to give job candidates scores ranging from one to five stars - much like shoppers rate products on Amazon, some of the people said.