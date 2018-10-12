Fri October 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued
Imran Khan on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 'Most ambitious, landmark'

Imran Khan on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 'Most ambitious, landmark'
Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP

Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP
No need of passport for flying out of Dubai

No need of passport for flying out of Dubai
FIA unearths Ayyan’s link with fake accounts

FIA unearths Ayyan’s link with fake accounts
PM Imran Khan seeks detailed analysis on foreign loans, spending

PM Imran Khan seeks detailed analysis on foreign loans, spending
Moody’s warns Pakistan on high debt refinancing

Moody’s warns Pakistan on high debt refinancing
IMF, Pakistan to meet as Islamabad seeks bailout

IMF, Pakistan to meet as Islamabad seeks bailout
After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

5m homes project launched: ‘Do not be afraid, stay calm’

5m homes project launched: ‘Do not be afraid, stay calm’

World

REUTERS
October 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Amazon scraps secret AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women

SAN FRANCISCO: Amazon. com Inc´s machine-learning specialists uncovered a big problem: their new recruiting engine did not like women. The team had been building computer programs since 2014 to review job applicants´ resumes with the aim of mechanizing the search for top talent, five people familiar with the effort told Reuters. Automation has been key to Amazon´s e-commerce dominance, be it inside warehouses or driving pricing decisions. The company´s experimental hiring tool used artificial intelligence to give job candidates scores ranging from one to five stars - much like shoppers rate products on Amazon, some of the people said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Director Sajid Khan steps away from ‘Housefull 4’ following harassment allegations

Director Sajid Khan steps away from ‘Housefull 4’ following harassment allegations
Ralph is about to break the internet as Wreck It Ralph 2 unveils new trailer

Ralph is about to break the internet as Wreck It Ralph 2 unveils new trailer

Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra

Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra
'Housefull 4' shooting cancelled following harassment allegations on Nana, director Sajid Khan

'Housefull 4' shooting cancelled following harassment allegations on Nana, director Sajid Khan

Photos & Videos

Anil Kapoor lauds #MeToo movement, says girls aren't equal but superior!

Anil Kapoor lauds #MeToo movement, says girls aren't equal but superior!

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?
Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra

Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra
Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed