Shehzar, Omair shine for Karachi Whites

KARACHI: Shehzar Mohammad and Omair Yousuf blasted fine unbeaten centuries to put Karachi Whites in command against Multan on the first day of their sixth round Pool B fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy at Multan Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

After losing Kashif Iqbal (6) early, Shehzar (135*) and Omair (130*) applied themselves and took Karachi Whites to 280-1 in the 90 overs of their first innings.

Shehzar, grandson of legendry cricketer Hanif Mohammad, hammered 17 fours in his unfinished 260-ball century — second in his 36-match first-class career. The 19-year-old Omair, who hit 135 on his first-class debut against Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) recently, hammered 17 fours and one six from 218 balls.

The duo put on 272 for the second wicket. Sajjad Hussain got 1-43.A drama was witnessed at Marghzar Cricket Ground in Islamabad when the match between last year’s runners-up WAPDA and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) was stopped because of the pitch being dangerous.

WAPDA had reached 16-1 in 6.1 overs after opting to bat first. Skipper Salman Butt (5*) and Mohammad Saad (2*) were batting.Left-arm Test pacer Mohammad Amir (1-7 in 3.1 overs) got the only wicket of Rafatullah Mohmand, who fell for five.

A new pitch will be used for the fixture from Friday (today). Another toss will be held as the match will begin anew. WAPDA’s batsman Saad was hit by a ball, a source told ‘The News’.At Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi, PTV were bowled out for 158 in 55.3 overs in their first innings against ZTBL.

Mohammad Irfan Junior (35), Saud Shakeel (25) and Hassan Mohsin (24) were the prominent contributors.Test pacer Imran Khan Senior got 4-54. Mohammad Ali claimed 3-22. ZTBL, in response, were 49-2.

In another Pool B outing, at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Lahore Blues reached 265-6 in 80.5 overs against Rawalpindi.Rizwan Hussain hit solid 94 off 149 balls, which had 15 fours and a six. Farhan Khan (46*) and Bilawal Iqbal (39*) shared 87 for the seventh wicket unbroken stand to bring respectability to their team.

Syed Tauseeq Shah picked 3-65.In a Pool A clash, at LCCA Ground, Lahore, Asad Afridi (91) and Rehan Afridi (64) shared 117 for the seventh wicket to shepherd FATA to 307-9 against Lahore Whites. Samiullah Junior scored 58, including nine hits to the fence.

Fast bowler Waqas Ahmed got 4-124. Left-armer Bilal Anwar picked 3-68.Habib Bank Limited (HBL) were dismissed by holders Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) for 270 in their first innings at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

Skipper Imran Farhat (75) and Umar Akmal (55) made fine fifties. Jamal Anwar hit unbeaten 46 off 110 balls with four fours.Left-arm spinner Imran Khalid claimed 4-48. Bilawal Bhatti picked 3-58.

SNGPL were 3-1 in four overs, in reply at stumps.At KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi, KRL were reeling at 75-4 in their first innings after dismissing National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) for 139.

Shan Masood, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Kamran Ghulam and Attaullah hit 19 runs each. Left-arm pacer Sadaf Hussain bowled well, taking 5-44. At Diamond Club Ground in Islamabad, Islamabad were folded for 276 against Peshawar with Ali Salman (60) and Rohail Nazir (48) leaving impression with the willow. Mohammad Ilyas got 5-69. Peshawar, in response, were gasping at 24-3 at stumps.