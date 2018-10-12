Air Marshal Arshad Malik appointed PIA Chairman

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has appointed Vice Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Arshad Mahmood Malik as the Chairman of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced on Thursday.

The information minister made the announcement as he addressed the media after Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the federal cabinet. "PIA is in a debt of Rs406 billion," Chaudhry further said while adding that the national carrier was facing debt of Rs2 billion every month.

"The new chairman of the national carrier has been directed to immediately fix the institution's economic condition," he added. Further, the information minister said, "Aoun Abbas has been appointed as Chairman of Baitul Maal." "Pakistan's condition is like that of a house looted by thieves. “Those responsible for the country’s current state should be taken to court," he added.