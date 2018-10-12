Judicial body forms committee to check appointments in KWSB and Wasa

A Supreme Court-designated judicial commission on Thursday constituted a committee to check the appointments made in the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB) and Hyderabad’s Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa).

The commission investigating the non-provision of potable water, proper sanitation facilities and healthy environment to Sindh’s people said the committee shall examine the service profiles of all the employees to determine if they were legally appointed and promoted in the light of the principles laid down by the Supreme Court.

Headed by Justice (retd) Amir Hani Muslim, the judicial body said the scrutiny committee shall comprise Local Government Secretary Syed Khalid Haider Shah, Irrigation Additional Secretary Ghulam Ali Brahmani and Services Additional Secretary Shahmir Khan Bhutto.

The commission said the exercise shall be completed within a month, ordering that the KWSB’s managing director shall facilitate the proposed inquiry. Justice Amir said that once the committee concludes its task, the commission shall pass its order, adding that the aggrieved employees may then approach the SC.

Water misuse

The judicial commission appointed the West district & sessions judge to conduct an inquiry into a pharmaceutical company’s alleged misuse of water as well as encroachments in the SITE Area.

Applicant Tariq Mansoor had levelled allegations against a pharmaceutical company, claiming that the firm was involved in the misuse of water from the KWSB’s lines and encroachments of drains in the SITE Area.

The judicial body said the application related to the fundamental rights of the residents of the area, besides depriving the public at large from utilising and using clean water and unpolluted environment.

Food street

Regarding the construction of a food street on Mir Karam Ali Khan Talpur Road near Saddar’s Empress Market, the commission said Task Force Member Asif Haider Shah would be the focal person to resolve the issue.

Justice Amir also ordered that no further steps would be taken with regard to the construction of the proposed project until the dispute was resolved.

Two days ago the commission had issued the municipal commissioner of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and other relevant authorities with notices seeking explanation regarding the food street.

Justice Amir had asked if there is a law that permits any individual or organisation to hamper the flow of traffic. The commission also asked what role the Karachi police chief and the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) director general have played in permitting such a blockade.

The judicial commission directed the KMC municipal commissioner, the chief of the city police and the SBCA to appear before the body and explain their respective positions.

The road has been closed for all kinds of traffic, with steel structures erected in the middle of the road. Under these structures, kiosks of different food brands are to be established. By the end of the project, the entire road is to be paved with walkways on both sides.

Earlier this year, the chief engineer of the project dealing with the revival of the areas around the Empress Market had said that the work on turning Mir Karam Ali Khan Talpur Road into a food street would be completed in June.

Encroachments

On the campaign of removing encroachments in Korangi, the relevant deputy commissioner informed the judicial body that encroachments had been removed by M/s Denim and there was no further encroachment on the state land.

The commission appreciated the counsel, namely Tariq Mansoor, who was present in the proceedings, and pointed out that under the Sindh Property (Removal of Encroachment) Act 2010, the provisions provide that encroachments are to be removed after its notice is issued and such encroachments have to be removed at the cost of the person who has encroached on the area.

Justice Amir said the provision of the law needs to be pressed in service, adding that in future, all the encroachments shall be removed at the cost of the encroachers. The commission directed the KWSB chief to submit a report on the operation of the Baldia Town hydrant.