PIBT handles record 900,000 tons coal

Karachi: Pakistan International Bulk Terminal (PIBT) handled a record 900,000 tons of coal in the month of September 2018, a statement said on Thursday.

In a meeting to address concerns of top coal importers in Pakistan, called by Port Qasim Authority Chairman Asad Rafi Chandna, the coal importers told the PQA authorities that they were impressed with the professional standards of excellence at PIBT. There were no issues regarding the efficiency of cargo handling at the terminal; however, limited storage was an issue, the statement said.

PQA chairman mediated the whole interaction, while the coal importers suggested various options to mitigate the issues. Importers suggested the revision of royalty rate, which was currently being paid to PQA at the rate of $2.27/ton.

Importers have also suggested that volume based royalty should be charged by PQA and most importantly, additional storage area must be allotted to PIBT by PQA.