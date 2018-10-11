20 held as anti-encroachment drive goes on in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Around 20 persons were arrested during an anti-encroachment drive in Town-III here.

Assistant Commissioner Town-III Inayatullah Khan launched the drive against encroachments in University Town. The administration seized the goods placed on roads outside the shops at Speen Jumat in University Town.

The police accompanying the officials arrested 20 persons for resisting the drive.

Town-III Nazim Muhammad Ali Arbab said that the drive would continue till all encroachments were removed. He also advised the shopkeepers not to dump their goods on the footpaths or roadsides.