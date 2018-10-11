Sri Lanka Army beat Pak Army in cricket match

RAWALPINDI: Visiting Sri Lankan Army team beat Pakistan Army by 71 runs in a friendly match here at the Army Cricket Ground Wednesday.

Sri Lanka Army hit up 207-9 in 45 overs with Pakistan Army getting bowled out for 136 in reply. For Sri Lanka, Malka Madushanka (3-22) bowed well. Haseebur Rehman (32) and Ghani Subhan (21) played well for Pakistan Army.

Earlier, Seekuge Prasana (47) and Janith Chathurangha (47) played well for Sri Lanka narrowly missing half centuries. Tahir Khan (3-30) and Umar Khan (2-33) bowled well for the hosts.

Scores in brief: Sri Lanka Army 207-7 in 45 overs (Seekuge Prasana 47, Janith Chathurangha 47; Tahir Khan 3-30, Umar Khan 2-33). Pakistan Army 136 all out in 41 overs (Haseebur Rehman 32, Ghani Subhan 21; Malka Madushanka 3-22).