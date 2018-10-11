Inter-School Age Group Swimming from 13th

LAHORE: The Inter-School Age Group Swimming Championship will be organised at Punjab International Swimming Complex from October 13 to 14.

A three-member swimming delegation, headed by Maj (retd) Majid Wasim, President Pakistan Swimming Federation (PSF), met Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti at his office at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday and got the permission and his support to hold the event at SBP pool.

Chairman Punjab Swimming Association Zoraiz Lashari, who is also Senior Vice-President PSF and President Punjab Swimming Association Shan Lashari were the other members of delegation.

They invited Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti to inaugurate the Inter-School Age Group Swimming Championship as chief guest at the opening ceremony. Talking to delegation, the Punjab Sports and Youth Affairs Minister said Punjab govt is taking several measures for the promotion of sports in the province. “Punjab has plenty of swimming talent and we will utilize all the resources to polish this talent. We will work with the collaboration of Punjab Swimming Association for the promotion of swimming in province,” he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti visited E-Rozgar Center at Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) on Wednesday. Vice-Chancellor, Director Sports and other top officials of the college were present on this occasion. Bhatti, on this occasion said E-Rozgar Center is a useful addition in the college. He also visited cricket and football grounds of the college.