Gang busted

LAHORE : Township investigation police claimed to have arrested two members of a dacoit gang and recovered loot and from their possession. The accused persons have also confessed to a number of dacoity and robbery bids. Illegal arms were also seized from the arrested accused, indentified as Ali Faheem alias Kala and his accomplice Ahmad Amjad.
