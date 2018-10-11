Dry weather forecast

LAHORE: Dry weather with partly cloudy conditions continued to prevail in the city here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave is affecting northern areas of the country and may persist till Wednesday. They predicted that mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at few places in Malakand Division and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Astore 16mm, Muzaffarabad 10mm, Kotli 13mm, Garhi Dupatta 04mm and Islamabad. Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Mithi where mercury reached 41°C while in Lahore, it was 29°C, minimum was 17.8°C and humidity level was 61 percent.