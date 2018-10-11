US Ambassador Paul Jones pays homage to Quaid-e-Azam

US Ambassador Paul Jones, chargé d’affaires a.i., visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and paid his respects to the founder of Pakistan. He laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum and signed the guestbook on behalf of the US Embassy in Pakistan.

He noted, “The United States shares Mr. Jinnah’s democratic vision of a peaceful and unified Pakistan. On behalf of the people of the United States, it is an honor for me to be here today to offer my respects to the founder of this great nation.”

Ambassador Jones also visited the tombs of Liaquat Ali Khan, Pakistan’s first prime minister and Fatima Jinnah, Jinnah’s sister. He later visited the adjoining museum and greatly appreciated the artifacts related to the life of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.