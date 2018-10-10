BoG for Qazi Medical Complex notified

NOWSHERA: The provincial government has notified the Board of Governors (BoG) for Qazi Medical Complex (QMC).

The Health Department had moved a summary to the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, seeking approval of the seven members who would run the affairs of the institute.

The notification issued to this effect stated that former secretary Shamsul Arifeen, Malik Riaz Awan, Nasir Idrees, former DG health Shabeena Reza, and prominent educationist Sanaullah Khan were elected to the Board of Governors.

Notifications of eminent social worker Gulraiz Hakeem Khan and Arif Khattak would be issued within a few days.