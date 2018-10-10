All eggs in one basket

In the wake of the present economic crisis, Pakistan should explore every avenue to obtain assistance from the country’s allies. Some time ago, Qatar bailed out Turkey by an offer of $15 billion following Turkey’s currency devaluation.

Qatar has a tiny population, but is immensely rich and has large forex reserves. Pakistan should request Qatar for financial help. We shouldn’t put all our eggs in one basket and explore other vistas as well.

Kulsoom Arif

Karachi