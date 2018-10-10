Healthy life

LAHORE: Denmark would help Punjab to promote healthy life at public level for prevention of diabetes. In this regard six healthy rooms at six selected schools of three districts would be established.

This offer was extended by Ambassador of Denmark Rolf Holmboe in a meeting with Punjab Health Minister here on Tuesday, according to a handout issued here. According to the plan, LCD screens and table tennis would be installed in healthy rooms and informative broachers be provided to the students. Various issues of health sector were also discussed.