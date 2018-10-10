Six-wicket Bilal sparks spectacular Australian collapse

DUBAI: Test debutant Bilal Asif snatched six wickets to spark a spectacular Australian collapse from 142-0 to 202 all out and put Pakistan in firm command of the first Test in Dubai on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old off-spinner overshadowed his more experienced team-mate Yasir Shah by finishing with 6-36 as his efforts, the third best figures for a Pakistani bowler on Test debut, derailed Australia on a pitch which started to assist spinners on the third day.

Despite being jolted by spinner Jon Holland’s two key wickets of Mohammad Hafeez (17) and Azhar Ali (four), Pakistan closed the day on 45-3, having an overall lead of 325 with seven second-innings wickets intact to force a win.

Opener Imam-ul-Haq was unbeaten on 23 while nightwatchman Bilal was dismissed for nought, unable to guard Azhar from coming to bat in a crucial stage.But it was a day highlighted by Bilal who triggered a memorable Australian collapse against spin in Asia to mark a long-awaited Test debut.

By lunch Australia were well-placed at 137 without loss with Usman Khawaja (85) and debutant Aaron Finch (62), but the slump followed shortly after as the Baggy Greens lost all 10 wickets for just 60 runs.

Bilal, who had previously played three One-day Internationals in 2015, came into his own after pacer Mohammad Abbas removed Finch following an opening stand of 142.In a spell of 22 balls Bilal took four wickets as Australia slumped to 180-5 by tea.

The second session belonged to Bilal, who dismissed Khawaja, Shaun Marsh (7), Travis Head (0) and Marnus Labuschagne (0) in the space of 29 runs.Bilal is the 11th Pakistani bowler to take five or more wickets in an innings on Test debut.

Before Bilal’s brilliance, Abbas had forced Finch to drive straight into the hands of Asad Shafiq at short mid-on. Khawaja hit eight fours before miscuing a premeditated sweep and was caught at short leg while Finch had five boundaries and a six in his knock.

Leg-spinner Yasir was unlucky not to be amongst wickets, having dropped Mitchell Marsh off his own bowling for two and wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed missing a stump in the first session with Khawaja on 17.

Yasir went wicketless after 28 probing overs.Earlier in the day Finch was more confident as he punched two boundaries and a six off Yasir before sweeping Bilal for a boundary to reach his half-century.

Khawaja, the Pakistan-born batsman, improved upon his previous best score in Asia of 26, made against Sri Lanka at Galle in 2011, by reaching his 13th Test half-century. The second and final Test starts in Abu Dhabi from October 16. Both teams will also play three Twenty20 internationals after Tests.

Pakistan won toss

Pakistan 1st innings 482 (Mohammad Hafeez 126; P Siddle 3-58)

Australia Ist innings

Usman Khawaja c Imam b Bilal 85

A Finch c Asad b Abbas 62

S Marsh c Asad b Bilal 7

M Marsh lbw b Abbas 12

T Head c Haris b Bilal 0

M Labuschagne c Imam b Bilal 0

*†T Paine c Imam b Bilal 7

M Starc c Sarfraz b Abbas 0

P Siddle b Abbas 10

N Lyon c Azhar b Bilal 6

J Holland not out 0

Extras (b 6, lb 7) 13

Total (all out; 83.3 overs) 202

Fall: 1-142, 2-160, 3-167, 4-171, 5-171, 6-183, 7-183, 8-191, 9-202, 10-202

Bowling: Abbas 19-9-29-4, Wahab 11-2-39-0, Yasir 28-6-80-0, Hafeez 3-1-2-0, Bilal 21.3-7-36-6, Azhar 1-0-3-0

Pakistan 2nd innings

Imam-ul-Haq not out 23

Mohammad Hafeez c Labuschagne b Holland 17

Bilal Asif c Head b Lyon 0

Azhar Ali lbw b Holland 4

Extras (lb 1) 1

Total (3 wickets; 16.2 overs) 45

Still to bat: Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Babar Azam, *†Sarfraz Ahmed, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Wahab Riaz

Fall: 1-37, 2-38, 3-45

Bowling: Starc 3-1-9-0, Lyon 8-1-23-1, Siddle 2-1-3-0, Holland 3.2-1-9-2

Umpires: Richard Illingworth and and Richard Kettleborough (England). TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi (India). Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka)