Vegetarian meal

Thinking of grilling dinner tonight? Meat and other animal products don’t have to be on the menu. The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics suggests:

* Grilling veggie burgers and veggie hot dogs.

* Making macaroni and cheese and potato salad with egg-free and dairy-free substitutes.

* Making Caesar salad dressing with nuts, nutritional yeast and soy sauce, instead of anchovies

* Baking homemade kale chips instead of potato chips.

* Grilling fresh fruit for dessert, or enjoying dairy-free ice cream.