Mon October 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Change

Change
Renowned chef Tahir Chaudhry dies of cardiac arrest

Renowned chef Tahir Chaudhry dies of cardiac arrest

Saudi Arabia got nothing free from US: MBS

Saudi Arabia got nothing free from US: MBS
PM Imran Khan promises ´whistleblower´ law to fight corruption

PM Imran Khan promises ´whistleblower´ law to fight corruption
Review of CPEC accord underway: Imran

Review of CPEC accord underway: Imran
Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package

Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package
Another surgical strike?

Another surgical strike?
BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results

BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results
Hafeez hits hundred as Pakistan dominate Australia

Hafeez hits hundred as Pakistan dominate Australia
Pakistan gradually losing international trade over poor governance

Pakistan gradually losing international trade over poor governance

Top Story

Sher Ali Khalti
October 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Number of missing persons increases in 8 months

LAHORE: The number of missing persons increased during last eight months. On a daily basis, an average three persons are added to the list of missing persons, reveals data of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (CIED), available with The News.

According to the official data on missing persons, 741 cases of missing persons were received by the CIED from January to August by the current year. The data shows 80 cases of missing persons were added to the list of missing persons in January 2018. In February, 116 cases of missing persons were added. As many as 125 cases of missing persons were added in March. The commission received 162 cases of missing persons in April. In May, 86 cases of missing persons were added to the list made by the CIED. Only 36 cases of missing person were added to the list in June. As many as 77 cases of missing persons in July and 59 cases of missing persons were added to the list in August.

Since the inception of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, 5290 cases of enforced disappearances/missing persons have been received. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) stood first in reporting of missing persons cases. Since the inception of the commission, 2019 cases of missing persons were reported from KP. Sindh stood second in reporting of missing persons cases and 1367 cases of missing persons were reported from Sindh.

Punjab stood on third position in reporting of cases of missing persons. From Punjab, 1099 cases of missing persons were reported to the commission. From Balochistan, 356 cases of missing persons were added to the list of missing persons. From FATA, 229 cases of missing persons were added to the list of the commission. As many as 217 cases of missing persons were reported from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). From AJK, 229 cases of missing persons and six cases of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) were added to the list. Many persons were traced and recovered by the commission while there are many who are yet to be recovered.

From KP, 1017 missing persons are yet to be recovered and 304 in Punjab, 167 in Sindh, 131 in Balochistan, 114 in FATA, 66 in ICT, 26 in AJK and 5 in GB.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy
Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Impossible to work with someone guilty of misconduct: Hrithik Roshan on working with Bahl

Impossible to work with someone guilty of misconduct: Hrithik Roshan on working with Bahl

Kangana hits back at Sonam Kapoor

Kangana hits back at Sonam Kapoor

Photos & Videos

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy

Kailash Kher responds to Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy
Sonam Kapoor on Bollywood’s #MeToo movement: I believe all these women

Sonam Kapoor on Bollywood’s #MeToo movement: I believe all these women
Will Smith all set to make a dance cameo in 'Student of the Year 2'

Will Smith all set to make a dance cameo in 'Student of the Year 2'

WATCH: Elderly man plays football like a pro

WATCH: Elderly man plays football like a pro