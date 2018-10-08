Ashraf Sugar Mills edge Baloch FC

KARACHI: Bahawalpur’s Ashraf Sugar Mills notched their maiden win when they beat Nushki’s Baloch FC 1-0 in the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League at the floodlit Qasim Bagh Stadium in Multan on Saturday night.

ASM took the decisive lead in the seventh minute when Kashif Amin’s stunning pile-driver went into the net.Baloch FC tried their best to stage a comeback but failed to find an equaliser because of the poor finishing by their frontline which squandered a handful of easy chances.

ASM manager Raja Nasir was happy with his team’s effort. “The team played very well,” he told ‘The News’. “We have mostly young players. There are only a couple of old players. I hope the team will continue to perform well in the coming matches,” Nasir said.

He said that they had 25 players who had been kept on contract with their salaries ranging from Rs15,000 to Rs20,000.ASM were lucky to get a short cut as they made it to the top-tier league after getting through qualifiers which were unexpectedly introduced following demands of some teams.