Oath taking

Rawalpindi : An oath-taking ceremony of newly elected members for student’s council 2018 was organized on 6th October 2018, at Govt. Viqar-un-Nisa Postgraduate College for Women.

It was an effort to regularise the student body and encourage them to become more responsible citizens and develop leadership qualities in them. Professor Dr. Saira Mufti the worthy Principal of Govt. Viqar-un-Nisa Postgraduate College for Women Rawalpindi graced the occasion as a chief guest. She administered the oath and distributed sashes to the newly elected members of the council which they received with immense pride and diligence. Addressing the student’s council on the occasion Professor Dr. Saira Mufti emphasize on the need for the student’s to be responsible citizens and assume their leadership roles to uphold the legacy of Viqar-un-Nisa College and inculcate the sense of belongingness to the institution. She wished them best of luck for their new roles and responsibilities.

Prominent members of newly appointed student’s council are: President: Arooj Kiyani, Vice President Science: Hafsa Arooj, Vice President Arts: Saba Kanwal, General Secretary: Noor-ul-Huda, Joint Secretary Science: Hafsa Tanveer, Joint Secretary Arts: Lubna Iqbal.