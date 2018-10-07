Sun October 07, 2018
Business

A
APP
October 7, 2018

Share

‘Chinese firm to raise investment in 4G’

BEIJING: A Chinese telecom company will further increase its investment in 4G in Pakistan and would build 5,000 base stations in the next three years, an official said.

The company entered in Pakistani market a several years ago, has now over 31 million consumers with a market share of around 21 percent and ranks third in the industry, Wang Hua, chief executive officer of CMPak said in an interview published by China Daily on Saturday.

“Our company began with the acquisition of Paktel in 2007. Occupying only two percent of the market back then, it has seen growth over the past years to increase its market share by a factor of 10, he added. Highlighting the company’s 4G service, he said, ” Wang said. Chinese colleagues account for less than one percent of the staff. Thus, cross-cultural training has become equally important, he added.

It’s an effective way to promote communication between Chinese and Pakistani colleagues, such as training Chinese employees on local customs, Wang said.

