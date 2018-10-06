Mountain Dew sets stage for Gaming Platform

KARACHI: Mountain Dew has been at the forefront of bringing new avenues and experiences for adventure seekers in Pakistan. With one of the most exciting events of the year, Mountain Dew has set the stage for yet another adventure for Dew lovers.

On 3rd October, Mountain Dew announced the launch of its first ever gaming platform in collaboration with the internationally leading gaming giant, ESL. Mountain Dew Gamers Arena is going to be the biggest gaming championship in Pakistan with prize money of Rs. 1 Million up for grabs. Top gamers from Pakistan will compete against each other in CS:GO and Dota 2 for the title of best gaming team in the country.

The event marked the official launch of the competition, that will go on for the next three months to decide the ultimate champion teams for CS:GO and Dota. The exciting event unveiled a thrilling TVC announcing Mountain Dew Gamers Arena, followed by the trophy reveal for the competition. The star studded event attracted top celebrities from across the town including Feroze Khan, Mira Sethi, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Imran Abbas, Iman Ali and Cybil Chaudhry.

Salman Butt, Marketing Director of PepsiCo, discussed the future of gaming in Pakistan and the potential it holds in the international arena. He further talked about the decision of Mountain Dew to provide a platform for passionate gaming enthusiasts to showcase their skills and represent Pakistan globally in the field.

Top management of ESL was invited to discuss the competition mechanics and answer questions regarding the championship. After dinner, the event was concluded by an incredible performance by Call the band.

Gaming has been restricted to gaming dens and small scale college/university competitions in Pakistan but Mountain Dew Gamers Arena will change the format of gaming in the country.***