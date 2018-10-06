Financial irregularities behind UoP happening

PESHAWAR: Financial irregularities and administrative mismanagement in the University of Peshawar were the real reasons that led to the untoward happening in the university on Thursday.

The current administration of the university has been unable to overcome financial irregularities due to which severe economic crisis in the historic institution is imminent.

The administration instead of taking concrete steps to overcome misuse of funds and embezzlement in different projects has been trying to get bailout package from the government and earn more revenue through increase in fees and revival of self-finance scheme.

The provincial government recently rejected a request of the university seeking a bailout package worth Rs2 billion. Even now, a request by the university is pending before the Higher Education Department seeking Rs1 billion for paying electricity bill of the Campus Police. The electricity bill has been outstanding for the last many years.

The admission fee, semester charges, hotel fees and charges of MPhil/PhDs have been increased manifold to overcome the university’s financial deficit, which caused unrest among the students.

The most serious issue that forced the students to launch a protest campaign was the recent crackdown by the university administration with the help of Campus Police, city police and FC personnel.

The university administration earlier made startling claims that 721 outsiders were living in the hostels. It said arms and literature from rooms and even narcotics from some rooms. The university administration also claimed that some student federations had illegally occupied many rooms, which they got vacated and saved university’s revenue. The university also claimed that taxi drivers and shopkeepers from Karkhano market were living at the students’hostel.

The claims of the university administration may be partially true, but it isn’t easy to accept the claim that taxi drivers and shopkeepers were living in the hostel rooms as the yearly fee of one room is over Rs30,000 which a taxi driver is unlikely to pay.

Even if outsiders were living in the university hostels, it was an administrative failure of the provost’s office and the handsomely paid wardens and other staff of the university. Some independent investigation made by this correspondent revealed some other factors, which were more logical and believable.

One important factor is favouritism in the posting of officials against administrative positions, especially at the provost’s office.

The university has been functioning without a regular provost, which is a grade-20 position, for the last 20 months.

The charge has been given to a BS-18 official, Saifullah on acting basis. Besides, an assistant warden in BS-16, Shiraz Ahmad, has been working as assistant provost for the last several years in serious violation of the university act and all rules of service.

These officials, according to reliable sources, have remained involved in serious financial embezzlement. In order to cover-up the financial malpractices the crackdown was launched against students.

The sources said that apart from misuse of hostel cards, funds were embezzled in a multi-million “Strengthening of the University Project.” The initial allocation for the project was Rs605 million, which in the revised PC-1 increased to Rs700 million. There were several components of the project including establishment of some new houses, repair and renovation in houses, reconstruction of pathways and repair and renovation of the university hostels.

According to official record of the university, an amount of Rs25 million had been allocated for renovation and necessary construction in each hostel. The renovation was to be made in nine hostels of the university. Therefore, the total amount for the purpose, if counted, would be more than Rs200 million.

The sources said whenever the directorate of works of the university raised questions over the work in the hostels, the provost office would reply that everything was going correct.

Another contentious issue was the appointment of chief security officer. A retired army colonel Aziz Gul, who happens to be the son of former vice-chancellor, retired Lt General Mumtaz Gul has been appointed as chief security officer.

He has been accused of launching the crackdown in the hostels. His security plan in the university, particularly the closure of different roads during daytime has invited strong criticism. The expenses being incurred on him and his office have also faced criticism.

According to some officials of the university, there was no need for appointment of chief security officer in the presence of a huge police force within the campus.