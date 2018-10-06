Musharraf given clean chit despite evidence: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday said that the Supreme Court (SC) had given no judgment on former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf in the Benazir Bhutto murder case as he had fled the country.

He was given a clean chit despite solid proofs against him, Bilwal maintained. “My family has had a long relationship with the judiciary and has been coming to the courts for three generations to seek justice,” he said while talking to newsmen outside the Supreme Court on Friday.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said in the PPP government, former president Asif Ali Zardari had sent a reference to then chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry about the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto case which, he said, had not been heard until today.

"I thought I should become party in that case so I can follow up," he added. The PPP chairman said that everyone had told Benazir Bhutto that her life was in danger and that there were threats to her but no measures were taken to protect her. “I am Zulfikar Bhutto’s grandson and I will use my legal rights to get justice,” he asserted.