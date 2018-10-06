Ahmad Shehzad receives four-month ban

KARACHI: The country’s prolific international opener Ahmad Shehzad has received a ban for four months, effective from July 10, 2018, by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for violating anti-doping rules, the PCB said on Friday.

“Ahmad Shehzad was provisionally suspended and was issued a notice of charge by PCB on 10th July 2018 for the presence of a prohibited substance in his Sample which was collected through an in-competition doping test during the Pakistan Cup 2018. Ahmad was charged with two anti-doping violations of the PCB Anti-Doping Rules 2016 (“PCB Rules”),” the PCB added.

“Ahmad accepts that he has committed the violations of the PCB Rules, but had no intent to cheat or enhance his performance. Pursuant to a request from Ahmad, Agreed Sanctions under Article 8.6 of the PCB Rules have been reached. A four (04) month period of ineligibility, commencing from the date of his Provisional Suspension, i.e. 10th July 2018, has been imposed on Ahmad Shehzad. Additionally, as a part of his rehabilitation process Ahmad shall also deliver lectures on anti-doping to such audiences and at such places as the PCB may require,” the Board explained.

The Board further said that chairman Ehsan Mani emphasised that “PCB has a zero tolerance policy towards doping in cricket and hopes that in future cricketers will exercise utmost care to ensure that no prohibited substances enter their system.”