18 factory workers faint

LAHORE: At least 18 workers of a garments factory on Manga Road in the Kot Radha Kishan area, Kasur district, fell unconscious after taking some poisonous liquid on Thursday. The victims were rushed to Jinnah Hospital, Lahore and Social Security Hospital, Kasur, where 10 of them were given first aid and discharged. However, eight victims have been admitted to hospitals. The manager of the factory, Munir Ahmad Khan, said the workers took something at the canteen which caused vomiting to them. They were removed to hospitals by the factory ambulance. He said at least 3,000 labourers worked in the factory. According to him, no victim was in a critical condition. Police visited the scene and sealed the factory canteen. The workers who fainted include Nadeem, Rab Nawaz, Majid, Tariq, Beenish, Ramzana and Kamran. The victims are aged between 20 and 40 years. Soon after the incident, a large number of workers came on road and protested against the factory administration. They chanted slogans. The protest also resulted in a traffic mess. Police officers held dialogue with them and assured them of justice, on which, they dispersed.

IG rewards cops: Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Muhammad Tahir has said the culture of reward and punishment holds value in Punjab Police. He directed the police to empathise with the complainants who visited the police stations and ensure that every possible step was being taken for the rule of law. He expressed these views at Central Police Office while addressing a prize-distribution ceremony for officers and officials who performed their duty with bravery and matchless professionalism in different districts. ­The IG distributed CC1 certificates and cash prizes of more than Rs 4 million among 82 officers and officials from 10 districts of the province. Among the 82 recipients, 27 were inspectors, 23 sub-inspectors, 14 assistant sub-inspectors and 18 head-constable and constables.