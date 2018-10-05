FAST-NUCES to hold convocation tomorrow

PESHAWAR: The convocation ceremony of federally chartered, FAST-National University of Computer & Emerging Sciences, Peshawar campus is to be held tomorrow (Saturday).

Provincial Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra will be the chief guest.

The degree awarding ceremony is the 56th overall convocation for nationwide campuses of FAST- National University and 13th of its allied Peshawar campus established in 2001.

The chief guest will be accompanied by University Rector Dr. Ayub Alvi, and member’s Board of Governors Justice (r) Mian Ajmal Khan, and Peshawar Campus Director Prof Dr Muhammad Tariq.