‘Govt will not let corruption hide under PAC’

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Fiaz ul Hassan Chohan while talking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly here on Thursday said permission could not be granted to hide corruption of five years through the platform of Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

He said it is not possible that the new government is not investigating corruption done by the former government and also elect Hamza Shahbaz as the chairman of Public Accounts Committee.

The minister said Hamza Shahbaz could influence the investigations regarding financial embezzlements done by the former government. If he is made chairman PAC then it will be equivalent to giving the responsibility of guarding the milk to a fat cat. The minister said he as the spokesman Punjab government, opposes Hamza Shahbaz's appointment as chairman PAC. He said appointing any member of the former Punjab government, especially Hamza Shahbaz as a chairman PAC, is not acceptable to the PTI government.